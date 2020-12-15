What weather to expect on Christmas weekend

In light of hightened Covid-19 restrictions, including an increase in the curfew hours and a ban on large gatherings, more South Africans might be opting to stay at home this Christmas.

With this in mind, the South African Weather Service’s (SAWS’s) Vanetia Phakula said while a more accurate prediction for the weather on 25 December and 26 December would only be available closer to the time, rain has been anticipated in the interior.

“Nationally, the weather over the Christmas weekend will most likely be similar to what we have been experiencing over the last few days,” said Phakula, “but this can still change drastically”.

She said the band of showers that were experienced over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the eastern half of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal would likely be back for Christmas.

“Rain will be more likely in Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, and the eastern parts of the Free State on these days,” said Phakula.

According to the SAWS’s preliminary forecast, the Western Cape – where beaches will not be closed over the festive period – will likely have a clear Christmas day.

“Port Elizabeth and East London could see some rain, and there is a likelihood in Durban and the coastal areas of Richards Bay, but Cape Town and the Norther Cape nothing at all – it will be a lovely day for them,” said Phakula.

