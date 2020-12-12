Two children die after storm hits Northern Cape town

A storm that killed two children and injured at least two other people has wreaked havoc in the town of Pampierstad in the Northern Cape.

The children, aged 12 and 18, were killed after a wall collapsed on them during the storm.

A number of houses and shacks were destroyed.

Two people were transported to Harswater hospital for further medical attention after being injured in the storm.

Residents were left homeless, trees were uprooted, houses had roofs blown off them, and electricity was out in the area.

Kimberley police have opened an inquest docket after the death of the children.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a watch alert for heavy rain which could lead to flooding and damaging winds across several provinces on Saturday.

This was mostly for the North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Northern Cape Today ‘s Weather overview: 12.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/qsvH5dwMS8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2020

Compiled by Nica Richards

