SAWS issues warning for hail, heavy rain and damaging winds on Saturday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for heavy downpours leading to flooding and damaging winds across provinces today.

In Mafikeng, localised damage to agricultural crops and infrastructure due to hail, heavy downpours and strong damaging winds are expected.

“Localised and short term disruption to municipal services due to lightning which can also cause localised injuries,” said the SAWS.

Free State Today ‘s Weather overview: 12.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/BeiVwEyDVa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2020



In Msunduzi/Pietermaritzburg and Newcastle, heavy downpours may lead to localised flooding in parts of the above mentioned municipalities as well as structural damages.

“Strong winds and hail may lead to localised damage to infrastructure and vehicles. Difficult driving conditions for motorists are very likely (leading to possible minor vehicle accidents. Lightning may also cause injuries to human and livestock).”

In Emalahleni, the combination of damaging winds, hail and lightning is expected to result in localised events of damage to infrastructure, some settlements, vehicles and livestock.

North West Today ‘s Weather overview: 12.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/wEbXG6ALZn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2020

“There could be short term disruption to municipal and other services. The heavy downpours are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and possibly causing minor accidents.”

Mangaung is also expected to experience localised damage to agricultural crops and infrastructure due to hail and flooding of low lying informal settlements as a result of heavy downpour. Damage of infrastructure due to wind.

North West Today ‘s Weather overview: 12.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/wEbXG6ALZn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2020

Localised and short term disruption to municipal services. Longer travel time and vehicle accidents can be expected during the afternoon rush hour.According to Weather by AfriWX, “many storms on the go in the North West, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN some of them show potential for severe weather and warnings are in effect for some places today.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.