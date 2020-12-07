Disaster management teams on high alert for severe weather in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on high alert as severe weather conditions are expected in the province.

Hlomuka urged residents across the province to take the necessary precautions as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate from Monday afternoon into the evening.

The department has received a warning from the South Africa Weather Service which indicates that severe thunderstorms are expected over the western and northern parts of the province moving eastwards.

The weather warning also indicates that these thunderstorms will bring strong winds, hail and heavy downpours which may lead to damage to infrastructure and vehicles, localised flooding in low-lying areas as well as formal and informal settlements, difficult driving conditions for motorists and loss of agricultural production and livestock due to lightning.

The affected areas are: Alfred Duma, Dannhauser, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma- Underberg, Emadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Inkosi Langalibalele- Estcourt, Sobabili, Mpofana- Giants Castle, Mooi River, Msinga, Newcastle, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti and Umzimkhulu.

Advice to residents:

If outdoors seek shelter immediately but DO NOT seek shelter under a tree, under telephone lines and/or power lines. Avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and flooding may result in injuries. Avoid low-lying roads and bridges as they are susceptible to flooding. If possible, stay indoors away from windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles and disconnect electrical appliances. Listen to the radio or TV for warnings and obey the instructions from disaster management officers.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

