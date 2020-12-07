Weather 7.12.2020 12:06 pm

PICS: Health department roof damaged in KZN storm

Northern KZN Courier
Sunday night’s wind and rain storm left a trail of destruction in especially central Dundee.

Roof sheeting from the District Health Department offices on Willson Street was torn off and large trees felled. Workers were this morning assessing the damage. Employees were filing in to work this morning although that part of Willson Street had been cordoned off as the area was strewn with debris.

The road in front of the Health and Home Affairs offices has been cordoned off/

Roofing was torn off.

Trees were felled

Crumpled and torn roof sheeting

Damage was extensive to the roof at the Health Department offices.

Large trees came down in the road.

This article was republished from Northern KZN Courier with permission

