PICS: Health department roof damaged in KZN storm

Roof sheeting from the District Health Department offices on Willson Street was torn off and large trees felled. Workers were this morning assessing the damage. Employees were filing in to work this morning although that part of Willson Street had been cordoned off as the area was strewn with debris.

Workers were this morning assessing the damage. Employees were filing in to work this morning although that part of Willson Street had been cordoned off as the area was strewn with debris.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.