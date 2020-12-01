Rainy weather heading to Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon, evening

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) says residents in Gauteng can expect rainy weather on Tuesday afternoon with as much as 40mm of downpour expected in some parts.

The SAWS’ Edward Engelbrecht says they have not yet issued any severe weather alerts, but will be monitoring storms from the Free State closely.

“There are some isolated storms over the Southern parts of Gauteng, but most of the storms over the Free State are expect to move north later in the afternoon to Gauteng,” said Engelbrecht on Tuesday afternoon.

“So it’s going to come from the South,” he noted.

Englebrecht said there could be some good rains resulting from this: “It’s relatively slow-moving, but we may get 30mm to 40mm of rain in some places.”

