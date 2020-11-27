Weather 27.11.2020 03:04 pm

Weather service issues warning for heavy rainfall this weekend

Motorists travel along Klipspruit Valley Road in Klipspruit, Soweto, 5 October 2020, during heavy rains which resulted in flooding in certain parts of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega (This picture is for illustrative purposes.)

Heavy rainfall is expected in Gauteng, Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a level 4 yellow thunderstorm warning, set to impact parts of the country this weekend.

SAWS confirmed that central and southern Free State, extreme northeastern Northern Cape and eastern interior of Eastern Cape were expected to bear the brunt of the thunderstorms on Saturday.

The heavy rains could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Gauteng, with the heavy rains starting on late Friday afternoon in the southern region, while the entire province is expected to experience the same weather in the evening on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Here is some safety precautions:

  • Do not seek shelter under trees
  • Look out for and do not cross flooded low lying bridges.
  • Try to remain indoors and try to look out for potential tree toppling
  • The centre also advised locals to follow official and trusted emergency social media accounts to receive reliable information.

