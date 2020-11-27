Weather service issues warning for heavy rainfall this weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued a level 4 yellow thunderstorm warning, set to impact parts of the country this weekend.

SAWS confirmed that central and southern Free State, extreme northeastern Northern Cape and eastern interior of Eastern Cape were expected to bear the brunt of the thunderstorms on Saturday.

The heavy rains could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Gauteng, with the heavy rains starting on late Friday afternoon in the southern region, while the entire province is expected to experience the same weather in the evening on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

⚠️Yellow Level 4 Severe Thunderstorm Warning: (valid for 28 November 2020) Area:

Central and southern Free State, extreme north-eastern Northern Cape, eastern interior of Eastern Cape. Impact:

Damaging winds, damaging hail and heavy rain leading to flash flooding — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2020

Here is some safety precautions:

Do not seek shelter under trees

Look out for and do not cross flooded low lying bridges.

Try to remain indoors and try to look out for potential tree toppling

The centre also advised locals to follow official and trusted emergency social media accounts to receive reliable information.

