Weather 28.11.2020 02:55 pm

Storm warning issued for North West, Free State (update)

Citizen reporter
Storm warning issued for North West, Free State (update)

Picture for illustration purposes. Pic: Wikimedia Commons.

The heavy rains could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned there is a likelihood of severe weather on Saturday, “especially over the central and south-eastern interior”.

SAWS said large hail, heavy rainfall leading to flooding, and strong to damaging winds were possible.

On Friday, SAWS had issued a level 4 yellow thunderstorm warning, set to impact parts of the country this weekend.

This was updated on Saturday morning to reflect that a band of thundershowers was forming over North West into the northern Free State.

The SAWS warned the “development of stronger storms (ais) expected this afternoon over eastern parts of Eastern Cape, western Free State, and extreme eastern Northern Cape.”

The heavy rains could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Gauteng, with the heavy rains starting on late Friday afternoon in the southern region, while the entire province is expected to experience the same weather in the evening on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

Here is some safety precautions:

  • Do not seek shelter under trees
  • Look out for and do not cross flooded low lying bridges.
  • Try to remain indoors and try to look out for potential tree toppling
  • The centre also advised locals to follow official and trusted emergency social media accounts to receive reliable information.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition