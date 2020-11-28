Storm warning issued for North West, Free State (update)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned there is a likelihood of severe weather on Saturday, “especially over the central and south-eastern interior”.

SAWS said large hail, heavy rainfall leading to flooding, and strong to damaging winds were possible.

⛈️????️Severe weather likely tomorrow (28 November 2020) especially over the central and south-eastern interior. Large hail, heavy rainfall leading to flooding and strong to damaging winds possible. pic.twitter.com/GzgOmlSOfD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2020

On Friday, SAWS had issued a level 4 yellow thunderstorm warning, set to impact parts of the country this weekend.

This was updated on Saturday morning to reflect that a band of thundershowers was forming over North West into the northern Free State.

The SAWS warned the “development of stronger storms (ais) expected this afternoon over eastern parts of Eastern Cape, western Free State, and extreme eastern Northern Cape.”

????????Late morning satellite image (28 November 2020). A band of thundershowers over the North West into northern Free state. Development of stronger storms expected this afternoon over eastern parts of Eastern Cape, western Free State and extreme eastern Northern Cape. pic.twitter.com/p18H2xX2CM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 28, 2020

The heavy rains could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges, and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Gauteng, with the heavy rains starting on late Friday afternoon in the southern region, while the entire province is expected to experience the same weather in the evening on Saturday and early Sunday morning.

⚠️Yellow Level 4 Severe Thunderstorm Warning: (valid for 28 November 2020) Area:

Central and southern Free State, extreme north-eastern Northern Cape, eastern interior of Eastern Cape. Impact:

Damaging winds, damaging hail and heavy rain leading to flash flooding — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 27, 2020

Here is some safety precautions:

Do not seek shelter under trees

Look out for and do not cross flooded low lying bridges.

Try to remain indoors and try to look out for potential tree toppling

The centre also advised locals to follow official and trusted emergency social media accounts to receive reliable information.

