MEC sends condolences after KZN teenager fatally struck by lightning

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka has sent condolences to the Langa family in Nquthu after an 18-year-old member of the family was killed after being struck by lightning at their residence in Ndindindi on Tuesday.

The provincial cooperative governance department said it had received reports indicating that Musawenkosi Langa died as a result of a lightning strike that occurred in the evening while he was at his home. There were no injuries to other members of the family.

Hlomuka has dispatched disaster management teams from the Umzinyathi district to provide support to the family. He has also warned residents across KZN of the dangers posed by inclement weather conditions in the province.

“We are saddened that we continue to lose innocent lives due to inclement weather conditions. As we head into the summer season, we are expecting an increase in weather-related incidents. It is for this reason that we plead with residents to take seriously all weather warnings from the department and the South African Weather Service,” Hlomuka said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

