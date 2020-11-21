Weather 21.11.2020 08:21 pm

WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Citizen reporter
A tree blocking roads in Pretoria. Photo: Twitter/@CityTshwane

Although no deaths or injuries were reported, there were major traffic backups, flooded roads and bridges, vehicles being swept away, uprooted trees and flooded houses. 

Flooding due to heavy rains over the past two days has caused damage to infrastructure, homes, roads and cars.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had earlier issued a warning of thundershowers across Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

The SAWS confirmed that scattered thundershowers would occur in the southern regions of Gauteng, namely Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, and surrounds.

Trees had to be cut and removed in Arcadia, Lyttelton Manor, Villeria and Sunnyside, as well as in Centurion. 

Low-lying bridges saw localised flooding, with firefighters working hard to clear debris in Capital. 

At least four cars were stuck in water, with the occupants managing to get to safety. 

A house reportedly flooded in Anlin, with water at knee level when authorities arrived. Part of the roof also collapsed. 

Five houses flooded in Hammanskraal, prompting emergency services to activate roads and storm water teams. 

Parts of Mamelodi was also flooded, leading to traffic congestions. And water rose dangerously fast around the Centurion Lake and Hotel. 

Drivers are urged to avoid crossing low-lying bridges during rainy weather, and if possible, to avoid driving in heavy rainfall. If this is not possible, find a safe place to park and wait for the rain to subside. 

Residens in Rooiwal, Hammanskraal and the Moretele municipality are urged to remain vigilant, with water levels continuing to rise significantly. 

Hail and severe weather was also observed in Vereeniging.

A Global petrol station roof collapsed due to a severe storm that hit Sharpeville on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services and disaster management teams are still on high alert, with rainy weather expected to continue throughout the weekend, and on Monday. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

