WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Flooding due to heavy rains over the past two days has caused damage to infrastructure, homes, roads and cars.

Although no deaths or injuries were reported, there were major traffic backups, flooded roads and bridges, vehicles being swept away, uprooted trees and flooded houses.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had earlier issued a warning of thundershowers across Gauteng on Friday afternoon.

The SAWS confirmed that scattered thundershowers would occur in the southern regions of Gauteng, namely Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark, and surrounds.

This was taken in Vanderbijlpark CBD. Unfortunately people ALWAYS underestimate the power of water! pic.twitter.com/9MR5a8shXv — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 20, 2020

Trees had to be cut and removed in Arcadia, Lyttelton Manor, Villeria and Sunnyside, as well as in Centurion.

River and End Streets in Centurion are still closed. Blocked by sand due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/Kg2NPaFyEQ — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) November 21, 2020

Low-lying bridges saw localised flooding, with firefighters working hard to clear debris in Capital.

@TrafficSA if you are driving from Pretoria CBD to Pretoria west please avoid using Eskia Mphahlele there is flood at the off ramp to Van Der Hoff Rd, pic.twitter.com/FodsPcXbqQ — I need a job in the field of logistics ✎﹏ (@IMRamushu) November 20, 2020

At least four cars were stuck in water, with the occupants managing to get to safety.

A house reportedly flooded in Anlin, with water at knee level when authorities arrived. Part of the roof also collapsed.

⚠️ALERT: FLOODING IN ANNLIN & other parts of PRETORIA | ???? Supplied pic.twitter.com/qJw0AiqkSm — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 20, 2020

Five houses flooded in Hammanskraal, prompting emergency services to activate roads and storm water teams.

Parts of Mamelodi was also flooded, leading to traffic congestions. And water rose dangerously fast around the Centurion Lake and Hotel.

Again, let me send this warning. If you are or plan to be at Centurion Lake Hotel this weekend, I would advise that you evacuate yourself to safe ground and no, Centurion Shisanyama is not safe ⛔️ ⚠️❗️ — Nomzamo……retired OfficialMouthpiece (@tryzamo) November 20, 2020

Drivers are urged to avoid crossing low-lying bridges during rainy weather, and if possible, to avoid driving in heavy rainfall. If this is not possible, find a safe place to park and wait for the rain to subside.

Residens in Rooiwal, Hammanskraal and the Moretele municipality are urged to remain vigilant, with water levels continuing to rise significantly.

Hail and severe weather was also observed in Vereeniging.

A Global petrol station roof collapsed due to a severe storm that hit Sharpeville on Friday afternoon.

???? BREAKING: Global petrol station in Vereeniging has collapsed due to severe storm with damaging winds | ????Supplied pic.twitter.com/XhnK5oBBIM — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 20, 2020

Global Garage in Sharpville, Vereeniging has collapsed due to heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/avqLgbjJLc — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) November 20, 2020

???? BREAKING: MIDVAAL PRIVATE HOSPITAL in Three Rivers FLOODED | ????Supplied pic.twitter.com/k4QUZtMHTc — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 20, 2020

Emergency services and disaster management teams are still on high alert, with rainy weather expected to continue throughout the weekend, and on Monday.

Gauteng Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 22.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/dWDMdN5aPb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 21, 2020

Compiled by Nica Richards

