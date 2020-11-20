Weather 20.11.2020 11:26 am

Heavy rain, thundershowers expected in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The weather might persist throughout the rest of the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of thundershowers, which can be expected across Gauteng on Friday afternoon, 20 November.

The SAWS confirmed that scattered thundershowers would occur in the southern regions of Gauteng, naemly Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and surrounds.

Isolated thundershowers are expected in northern parts of the province, which include Bronkhorstspruit, Centurion, Pretoria, Midrand and other areas.

The North West province, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are also likely to experience thundershowers.

The weather also cautioned that the thundershowers could bring with them the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas and the risk of damage to cars on the roads, as well as critical infrastructure.

This could cause damage to both informal and formal settlements and houses, and business structures.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges in expected. Minor vehicle accidents expected due to reduced visibility and slippery roads and disruption to peak morning traffic should be expected.”

