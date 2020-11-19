KZN hail storm: 2 dead, 1 missing and 70 homes damaged

One person is still missing and two are dead following a hail storm which hit KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

KZN’s MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Sipho Hlomuka, said initial reports revealed that two people, one in Ulundi and the other in Umlazi, had been killed after they were struck by lightning.

“A 22-year-old female is still missing and is believed to have been swept away last night, trying to cross the local river in Umlazi F Section in eThekwini,” said Hlomuka.

At least 70 homes in the Msunduzi municipality were damaged as a result of hail – which, in some instances, were bigger than golf balls.

A 10-year-old was rushed to hospital after being struck by lightning in Umuziwabantu municipality.

Hlomuka urged residents to be on high alert as weather reports indicated more storms were on the way.

“The latest warning from the South African Weather Service indicates that severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the northern parts of the province, namely Abaqulusi, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, eNdumeni, Newcastle, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and uPhongolo.

“These weather conditions are expected to cause localised flooding, hail and lightning strikes. Residents in areas that could be affected are urged to exercise caution,” he said.

