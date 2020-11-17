Alert issued for thunderstorms over parts of Eastern Cape, KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 2 yellow thunderstorm warning on Tuesday, set to impact parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

SAWS forecaster Luthando Masimini said the eastern part of the Eastern Cape and southern part of KZN were expected to bear the brunt of the thunderstorms.

Masimini also cautioned that the thunderstorms could bring with them the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas and the risk of damage to cars on the roads, as well as critical infrastructure.

This could also cause damage to both informal and formal settlements and houses, and business structures, the forecaster said.

Heavy rainfall was also expected along the south coast of the Garden Route in Western Cape while cloudy weather would persist throughout Gauteng and other parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall expectations

According to the SAWS, the rainfall forecast for spring, late spring and early summer – which runs from September 2020 to January 2021 – indicated increased chances of above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country.

“The main focus will be on the summer rainfall areas in the northeast of South Africa.

“In general, most of the country is expected to experience above-normal temperatures during spring and late spring, with below-normal maximum temperatures predicted for the northeastern parts of the country during early summer.”

