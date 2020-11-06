Get ready for ‘very hot’ temperatures in Gauteng this weekend

Gauteng has received the perfect amount of rainfall over the past week, and will dry out slightly this weekend, with scorching, sunny conditions forecast for Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Gauteng Weather on Friday said weekend temperatures were forecast to be “very hot”.

⚠️ ALERT: VERY HOT in Gauteng this weekend! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 6, 2020

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast that temperatures could reach as high as 35°C in Pretoria on Sunday. Johannesburg’s maximum temperatures are forecast at an even 32°C for Saturday and Sunday.

As much as the sunny weather is a relief after a mostly rainy week in the province, residents may want to take full advantage, as SAWS forecasts that rain could persist next week.

SAWS forecaster Venetia Phakula told The Citizen that rain was expected to fall in Gauteng again on Monday.

She also said that despite suddenly warmer temperatures, this was not a heatwave.

Temperatures during a heatwave needed to be consistently high for at least three days, she said.

Meanwhile, veldfire conditions in parts of the Free State and Northern Cape have been forecast. Warnings have been issued by SAWS, saying that under the dry and warm conditions, fires could develop and spread rapidly.

Firefighters and landowners are urged to be on standby, especially after the devastating fires in the Free State and Northern Cape, which saw at least 100,000 hectares of veld burning to the ground. The fires affected at least 339 farms in the Free State.

In parts of the Eastern and Western Cape, strong and gusty winds are forecast, which could damage informal settlements and temporary structures, posing a threat to high-sided vehicles, as well as increase the risk of localised, runaway fires, SAWS warned.

SAWS advised that residents in these areas stay indoors when winds pick up, and keep away from windows. They must also be aware of flying debris, fallen trees and sudden cross winds.

