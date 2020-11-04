‘Rainy and thundery’ weather to hit Gauteng

Following Sunday’s “beast of a storm” which swept across Gauteng, more weather alerts have pre-emptively been issued.

According to Gauteng Weather, early forecasts suggest a high probability of heavy rain and flooding in parts of the province on Thursday.

???? BREAKING: Early forecast suggests heavy rain POSSIBLE in parts of Gauteng on Thursday! — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 3, 2020

This was confirmed by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday, which they said was due to an upper-air cut-off low positioned to the west of the Northern Cape.

This results in colder air, moisture and “significant instability”, which SAWS said is expected to be the “main driver of a spell of rainy and thundery weather across much of South Africa in the days ahead”.

The system is expected to roll into the western parts of the country on Wednesday night, with widespread thundershowers predicted to follow, except in the south-western region of the Western Cape, where dry conditions are said to persist.

The North West, Free State, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng are expected to bear the brunt of the forecast storms.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a high of just 19°C in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Gauteng Tomorrow ‘s Weather overview: 5.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/TnE1y4E47z — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 4, 2020

As with any forecast of heavy rain, the threat of localised flooding looms.

SAWS warned that some of the forecast storms could become severe, accompanied by large hail and winds.

A Yellow level 1 alert for severe storms has been issued for the western parts of the North West, parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State on Wednesday.

Gusty winds are anticipated to hit parts of the Free State, North West and Gauteng, as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sunny weather is set to follow in the Western and Northern Cape ares on Thursday, as well as the weather clearing somewhat in parts of the North West and Free State.

But showers and storms are said to linger in Gauteng on Friday, with the weekend forecast to be rain-free.

The Western Cape may see near-gale force winds, and maritime communities are urged to brace for rough seas.

A maximum of 23°C and a minimum of 14°C is forecast for Wednesday in Johannesburg. Pretoria’s forecast maximum temperature for Wednesday is 24°C, with a low of 16°C.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel with caution.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.