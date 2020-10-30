Weather Service issues warning for heavy rainfall this weekend

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding in several provinces this weekend.

“Scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the central interior of the country as well as over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Highveld of Mpumalanga, and Gauteng as we are nearing the end of the first school holiday.

“A yellow warning (L2) for heavy rain, leading to localized flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and/reduced visibility, has been issued for the Free State, southern parts of the North-West, extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as southern and south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on

Saturday,” said the SAWS in a statement.

The conditions are expected to gradually clear by Sunday, though heavy rainfall should be expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

The weather service is expecting above 50 mm of rainfall over the central parts on Saturday and Sunday.

“While these weather conditions will be welcomed by the agricultural sector, it could lead to difficult driving conditions, reduced visibility, pooling on the roads and slippery roads, which can contribute to an increased travel time.

“The South African Weather Service urges the public to be patient when driving through rainy weather on the N3, N1 and N12, and to not over-take other cars when the visibility is significantly reduced.”

