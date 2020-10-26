Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN

Severe thunderstorms are expected across KwaZulu-Natal, which has prompted Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka to place disaster management teams on alert.

Hlomuka has warned residents across the north-western parts of the province of the risk of severe thunderstorms which are expected to affect these areas from this afternoon into the evening.

This after the MEC’s department received reports from the South African Weather Service which indicate severe storms may result in heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning in the areas falling under the Zululand, uMkhanyakude, uMgungundlovu, uMzinyathi, uThukela, and Harry Gwala districts.

The expected thunderstorms bring with them the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas and the risk of damage to critical infrastructure and housing, particularly in informal settlements.

Hlomuka has urged residents to exercise caution as such weather conditions will pose a serious risk to human life

“We are appealing to communities to abide by the latest weather warnings. Those who are caught in these weather conditions outdoors are urged to seek shelter immediately. Those who are utilising routes that cross rivers are urged not to cross flooded walkways,” Hlomuka said.

He has also placed disaster management teams on high alert in all affected districts. Residents are urged to report any incidents to their local ward authority or to their nearest Disaster Management Centre which can be reached through their municipality.

The disaster management teams will be monitoring routes and areas prone to localised flooding. Hlomuka has similarly appealed to motorists to drive with caution.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

