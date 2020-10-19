Weather 19.10.2020 08:52 am

Sweltering heat wave to continue cooking Joburg

Citizen reporter
Extreme heat can cause heat rash, sunburn, cramps and swelling, fainting and exhaustion, and can lead to permanent disability or death if not treated immediately, the South African Weather Service warned. Picture for illustration: iStock

Reports indicate that the Free State and the North West will also experience soaring temperatures. 

Gauteng and other parts of South Africa have been smacked with the first heat wave of the summer season, which is expected to last until at least Tuesday. 

Temperatures in Johannesburg will peak at 34°C on Monday and Tuesday. A slight relief in warm temperatures has been predicted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for Wednesday, with a maximum of 28°C. 

Extreme heat can cause heat rash, sunburn, cramps and swelling, fainting and exhaustion, and can lead to permanent disability or death if not treated immediately, SAWS warned. 

Animals are also at risk, so make sure your pets have access to water and shade.

Opt to take dogs on their afternoon walks a bit later, and remember to feel the pavement with your hand. If it is too hot for your hand, it is too hot for your dog’s paws. 

Here are some tips courtesy of SAWS to stay safe during the heat wave:

  • Limit strenuous outdoor activities, especially between 11am and 3pm;
  • Stay out of direct sunlight, and keep applying sunblock;
  • If you work outdoors, wear loose-fitting clothes and a hat;
  • Stay hydrated;
  • Make sure your pets have access to cold water and shade; 
  • Check on the elderly.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

