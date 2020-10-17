Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

The South African weather service has forecast persistent hot temperatures in some parts of the country for the next three days.

The heatwave will start from Sunday, 18 October to Tuesday, 20 October, the sweltering temperatures will be experienced in provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Lowveld of Limpopo, the Free States, North West including eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

????Heat wave forecast for Gauteng for Sunday until Tuesday. The expected temperatures???? PTA: Sun 35C Mon 36C Tue 36C

JHB: Sun 32C Mon 33C Tue 33C

VER: Sun 32C Mon 33C Tue 34C pic.twitter.com/8KlVbXwYN2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 17, 2020





⚠️Advisory⚠️ A Heat Wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Lowveld of Limpopo from tomorrow (Sunday 18 October) until Tuesday (20 October 2020). Stay hydrated, and make sure your pets have enough water…. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 17, 2020



The weather service has advised people to be hydrated including their pets.

Tips to stay cool in the heat:

Stay hydrated with water

Never leave pets or children alone in a vehicle

Limit your physical outdoor activity between 11:00 and 15:00

Wear light clothes

Check on elderly

