Weather 17.10.2020 06:16 pm

Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

Temperatures will reach as high as 36°C in Pretoria.

The South African weather service has forecast persistent hot temperatures in some parts of the country for the next three days.

The heatwave will start from Sunday, 18 October to Tuesday, 20 October, the sweltering temperatures will be experienced in provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Lowveld of Limpopo, the Free States, North West including eastern parts of the Northern Cape.



The weather service has advised people to be hydrated including their pets.

Tips to stay cool in the heat:

  • Stay hydrated with water
  • Never leave pets or children alone in a vehicle
  • Limit your physical outdoor activity between 11:00 and 15:00
  • Wear light clothes
  • Check on elderly

