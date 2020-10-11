Weather Service warns of localised flooding and showers

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level alert, warning of the possibility of “localised flooding from showers and thundershowers” in several parts of the country on Sunday.

Thunder storms can be expected in Gauteng, South West Limpopo, the Weestern and Northern Highveld of Mpumalanga, and the Eastern parts of North West province.

The alert warns of “heavy rain leading to localized flooding of susceptible roads and low lying areas”, as well as “hail of damaging nature”.

Residents of the Rustenburg area are warned of “localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock as well as localised and short term disruption to municipal and other essential services.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges in expected. Minor vehicle accidents expected due to reduced visibility and slippery roads and disruption to peak morning traffic should be expected.”

Similar warnings have been issues for residents of Hartebeespoort, Koster and Pilanesburg.

Johannesburg can expect an 80% chance of rain, with showers and thundershowers predicted for Gauteng until Monday.

