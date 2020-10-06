Weather 6.10.2020 10:34 am

WATCH: Joburg becomes Venice as flooding, heavy rains turns roads into rivers

Nica Richards
Drivers are urged to be cautious, with low visibility and the possibility of flooding in low lying roads and areas. Photo: Twitter/@SAWeatherServic

The heavens let loose in Johannesburg on Monday and widespread thunderstorms were also observed in the North West, and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. 

After the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Gauteng on Monday, the widespread thunderstorms resulted in flooding of low-lying roads across the province.

It was reported on Monday that two people died after being struck by lightning in different parts of Gauteng. 

One man was struck on a farm in Elandsfontein, Alberton, and a woman on Main Road in Melville, Johannesburg. 

Thunderstorm and heavy rain warnings were issued by SAWS since last week, but did not materialise. However, the heavens let loose on Monday, and rain is predicted to continue to fall on Tuesday with severe weather forecast in the Johannesburg, Pretoria and North West regions. 

Drivers are urged to be cautious, with low visibility and the possibility of flooding in low lying roads and areas. 

