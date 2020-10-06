WATCH: Joburg becomes Venice as flooding, heavy rains turns roads into rivers

After the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Gauteng on Monday, the widespread thunderstorms resulted in flooding of low-lying roads across the province.

⚠️ YELLOW THUNDERSTORM WARNING⚠️ in effect for Gauteng till late evening (Monday 05 October 2020). Peak traffic hours will be affected with reduced driving visibility, flooding of low lying roads, susceptible areas and bridges, with hail possible. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

Widespread thunderstorms were also observed in the North West, and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

It was reported on Monday that two people died after being struck by lightning in different parts of Gauteng.

One man was struck on a farm in Elandsfontein, Alberton, and a woman on Main Road in Melville, Johannesburg.

Thunderstorm and heavy rain warnings were issued by SAWS since last week, but did not materialise. However, the heavens let loose on Monday, and rain is predicted to continue to fall on Tuesday with severe weather forecast in the Johannesburg, Pretoria and North West regions.

Gauteng Today ‘s Weather overview: 6.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/zJQTaxjbos — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 6, 2020

Drivers are urged to be cautious, with low visibility and the possibility of flooding in low lying roads and areas.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.