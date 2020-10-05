VIDEO: Two die after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was struck and killed by lightning on a farm in Elandsfontein, Alberton, on Monday.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 5pm to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by a number of his colleagues.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had shown no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In another incident, a woman was found dead after being struck by lightning on Main Road in Melville on Monday.

FEMALE VICTIM KILLED BY LIGHTING STRIKE : 3RD CNR MAIN RD. MELVILLE. COJ. GP. PLEASE APPLY EXTREME CAUTION IN INCLEMENT WEATHER! — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 5, 2020

Brixton Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff told Northcliff Melville Times that police were not yet able to confirm that the victim was killed by a lightning strike, but said that, “the information that we have received so far indicates that a woman fell when the lightning hit, but we cannot confirm that she was hit by it.”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to avoid low lying bridges and roads as the province experiences heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Yellow thunderstorm warning: Warning sign in effect for Gauteng till late evening (Monday 05 October 2020). Peak traffic hours will be affected with reduced driving visibility, flooding of low lying roads, susceptible areas and bridges, with hail possible,” said the SAWS.

Thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail and isolated hail events, resulting in localised flooding and reduced visibility, will also be experienced in eastern North West, south-western Limpopo and the Mpumalanga highveld from 2pm to 11pm on Monday, added the SAWS.

⚠️ Reduced driving visibility this Monday afternoon and evening during peak traffic in GP due to Yellow Thunderstorm Warning. Drive safely. Keep a safe following distance. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents have taken to social media to share videos and photos of the heavy rainfall and its devastating effect:

DEPLOY WATERCRAFT – N1 SOUTH BEFORE MARAISBURG. COJ. GP. pic.twitter.com/1995tlvBAm — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 5, 2020

⛈Flooding over parts of Johannesburg this afternoon (05 October 2020). Source: Gauteng Weather FB. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/fjwXsLQjRJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

