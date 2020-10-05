Weather 5.10.2020 07:05 pm

VIDEO: Two die after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
VIDEO: Two die after being struck by lightning in Gauteng

The Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto was flooded on Monday afternoon as heavy thunderstorms moved across Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega

Thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail and isolated hail events will also be experienced in eastern North West, south-western Limpopo and Highveld of Mpumalanga

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was struck and killed by lightning on a farm in Elandsfontein, Alberton, on Monday.

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 5pm to find the man lying motionless in the field, surrounded by a number of his colleagues.

“Medics assessed the man and found that he had shown no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In another incident, a woman was found dead after being struck by lightning on Main Road in Melville on Monday.

Brixton Police spokesperson Jeanette Backoff told Northcliff Melville Times that police were not yet able to confirm that the victim was killed by a lightning strike, but said that, “the information that we have received so far indicates that a woman fell when the lightning hit, but we cannot confirm that she was hit by it.”

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to avoid low lying bridges and roads as the province experiences heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Yellow thunderstorm warning: Warning sign in effect for Gauteng till late evening (Monday 05 October 2020). Peak traffic hours will be affected with reduced driving visibility, flooding of low lying roads, susceptible areas and bridges, with hail possible,” said the SAWS.

Thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail and isolated hail events, resulting in localised flooding and reduced visibility, will also be experienced in eastern North West, south-western Limpopo and the Mpumalanga highveld from 2pm to 11pm on Monday, added the SAWS.

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents have taken to social media to share videos and photos of the heavy rainfall and its devastating effect:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Watch: CCTV footage of Sedibeng Municipal manager’s assassination

Business News Eskom gets tough with errant municipalities, grabs cash and land

Cricket Cricket SA shambles and Moroe failure exposed by forensic report

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition