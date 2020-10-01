Cape Town’s strong winds blow over truck, damages statue

A truck has been blown over on the N1 and a statue at the Sea Point promenade damaged, following very strong winds in Cape Town on Thursday.

According to the provincial transport and public works department, the truck was blown over at the N1 viaduct at the Huguenot Tunnel by gale force winds.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said no one was injured.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) told News24 that the strong winds that began on Wednesday evening, were expected to persist until late on Thursday night, but through to Friday morning along the coastal areas between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

“The winds since last night have been ranging between 40 to 60km/h with gusts up to 65km/h,” Cape Town Weather Office forecasting spokesperson Ntshalle Stella Nake said.

“Today the speeds are averaging 50-65km/h with gusts of 65km/h and more,” she added.

Cape Town – N1 Route: Huguenot Tunnel Viaduct: Strong Winds pic.twitter.com/O6qm3W6ez6 — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, a statue at Sea Point promenade was also blown over by the strong winds.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, councillor Zahid Badroodien, said the City’s recreation and parks department was aware of the incident and that the statue had been removed.

“The department awaits confirmation on when the statue was damaged by the high winds,” said Badroodien.

Bakker said no heavy motor vehicles were allowed through the Huguenot Tunnel due to the high winds.

“They [trucks] are directed via Du Toitskloof Pass,” he added.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected for today and tomorrow, Friday, especially over the interior of the Western Cape province,” said Nake.

