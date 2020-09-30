SA heading for a chaotic weather week

South Africans across the country have likely witnessed or been warned about a spell of rather extreme weather conditions, which started earlier this week.

This is thanks to the development of a steep upper trough over the western and south-western parts of the country, South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasters explained on Wednesday.

Over the next few days, early summer rains will be observed in parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, and the Eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

A cold front has enveloped the Western Cape with overcast and windy conditions, with heavy rain and localised flooding expected, as well as marine gales and high sea conditions affecting its coastline.

Flooding is expected especially at “susceptible roads” and settlements across the Overberg and Garden Route District Municipalities on Wednesday night.

Much needed rain is predicted to sweep over the Eastern Cape too, but forecasters warned that possible snow could be expected in high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, with further snowfall expected on Friday.

Coastal ocean users have been warned to exercise caution, with rough seas expected. Winds are likely to result in waves reaching up to 6 metres. This, Saws said, “will cause an unusual dominant wave direction.”

“Combined with the underlying south-westerly swell, chaotic, confused seas should be expected,” Saws warned.

Regions usually sheltered from south-westerly swells, such as False Bay, Mossel Bay and Algoa Bay, may also experience “more wave action than normal,” making it potentially difficult for small vessels to navigate.

Beach users and anglers may also not be able to enjoy the ocean during the tumultuous weather conditions, exacerbated by a spring high tide, expected to peak later this week.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.