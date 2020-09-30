Disaster Management centre warns of severe thunderstorms and possible flooding in Joburg

The City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety Disaster Management Centre has issued a level 2 impact-based warning for potential severe thunderstorms over parts of Johannesburg on Wednesday, between 10 am and 9 pm.

The centre highlights a high risk of minor to severe impact in several places around Gauteng. It predicts that storm pockets may be coupled with severe lightning, flash flooding, reduced driving visibility including damaging winds.

This could cause damage to informal, formal and business structures.

The centre calls on locals to stay vigilant of changing conditions and provided some safety precautions.

Do not seek shelter under trees

Look out for and do not cross flooded low lying bridges.

Try to remain indoors and try to look out for potential tree toppling

The centre also advised locals to follow official and trusted emergency social media accounts to receive reliable information.

The centre has predicted that thunderstorm formations could reach maximum intensity around 5 pm on Wednesday.

The centre’s waring follows on a warning from the SA Weather Service on Tuesday, alerting Gauteng residents of possible severe thunderstorms.

Forecaster Kgologelo Mahlangu said there was a 60% chance of thunderstorms from Wednesday to Saturday and the weather service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms to parts of Gauteng and neighbouring cities.

The thunderstorms are expected to come with possible flooding in low lying areas, with serious disruptions in travel flow due to visibility.

Temperatures stood at a maximum of 25 °C for Pretoria, 22 °C for Johannesburg and 24 °C for Vereeniging on Wednesday.

More thunderstorms were expected on Thursday in the afternoon with temperatures spiking at 25°C for Pretoria, 21 °C for Johannesburg and 22 °C for Vereeniging.

There was also a 60% chance for Friday, with maximum temperatures at 18 °C for Johannesburg, 21 °C for Pretoria and 20 °C for Vereeniging.

Confirming a wet weekend ahead, Mahlangu said cloudy skies should clear on Sunday.

