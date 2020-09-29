Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has alerted residents of Gauteng that the province is set to experience severe thunderstorms late on Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

SAWS also confirmed that the Western Highveld of Mpumalanga and Western Bushveld of Limpopo will also be hit by thunderstorms.

The weather service further said possible impacts as a result of the thunderstorms included temporary low level flooding, and strong winds that might cause damage to informal settlement structures.

⚠️????????YELLOW THUNDERSTORM alert for Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from tomorrow Wednesday (30 September 2020). pic.twitter.com/1FDLacOx9o — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, SAWS also warned that an intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the Cape provinces during the course of the week.

According to the SAWS, the cold weather conditions are expected to hit on Wednesday evening and continue until Friday, 2 October.

“An intense cold front associated with an upper cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape provinces as well as the Eastern Cape from Wednesday evening into Friday morning,” the SAWS said in a statement.

The public and small stock farmers can expect snowfall, strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and very cold conditions.

“Disruptive snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape on Thursday evening into Friday.”

The SAWS also warned that some parts of the Eastern Cape would experience damaging winds on Wednesday.

Additional reporting from News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.