Slight chance of thunderstorms in Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon

As the country crosses over to the new season, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that there is a 30% chance that thunderstorms might occur in some of the Highveld areas on Wednesday afternoon, 16 September.

According to SAWS, the whole of Gauteng might experience thunderstorms on later on Wednesday while also confirming that the warm weather will persist throughout the rest of the week.

Thunderstorms in Mpumalanga are also expected on Wednesday afternoon, while there is a slight chance that thunderstorms might occur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the southern parts of Limpopo are the areas where the thunderstorms were also expected along with the eastern parts of Free State.

Rainfall expectations

The rainfall forecast for spring, late spring and early summer, which runs from September 2020 to January 2021, indicate increased chances of above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country, according to the SAWS.

“The main focus will be on the summer rainfall areas in the northeast of South Africa.

“In general, most of the country is expected to experience above-normal temperatures during spring and late spring, with below-normal maximum temperatures predicted for the northeastern parts of the country during early summer.”

This comes in light of low levels of the Vaal Dam, which supplies water to approximately 46% of South Africa’s economy and 33% of the rest of the population, stood at a low of 37%.

The dam was 58% full in September 2019.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

