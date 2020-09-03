A week of heavy rain takes its toll on some Capetonians

The residents of many of Cape Town’s informal settlements were among the hardest hit during the recent heavy rain that fell over the region.

Various roads were also flooded.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the informal settlements that were hit by heavy rainfall were Phola Park, Gugulethu; DT Section Site C, Khayelitsha; Siyahlala Section D, Kampies informal settlement; and Siyanyanzela Philippi; Freedom Farm; Sophia Town; Kuils River; Tsunami TRA5; Delft South and Craydon Farm informal settlement in Macassar.

The residents of the city’s informal settlements typically build homes out of corrugated iron.

Outages

Roofs were blown off in Eerste River and weather-related power outages were experienced in Philippi, Wynberg, Nyanga, Langa, Goodwood and Parow.

Powell said no emergency shelter had been activated yet but the SA Social Security Agency was informed to help with humanitarian relief. The transport department was also attending to roads that had been flooded.

Further afield in Parklands, near the Bloubergstrand area, trees, which fell on Parklands Crescent and Humewood Drive, had to be removed.

The ray of hope after the storms was dams that supply the city are at an average of 94% of their storage capacity overall, with the Berg River and Steenbras dams at 104.3% and 100.7%, respectively.

This after years of drought.

