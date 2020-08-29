Cold front brings snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland

Snow fell on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday, as residents bundled up as a cold front settled over the city and surrounds.

”It was amazing,” said Lorenzo Galant of the flurries on Saturday.

It was too cold and windy for anybody to go up to play in it, but the spokesperson for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said there was so much excitement about it, adding there was sometimes sleet, but heavier snow was quite rare.

The footage captured by the live feeds from the top of the mountain shows an umbrella being buffeted by wind and snow falling at the lookout terrace usually filled with visitors and the occasional dassie.

Sutherland also received a good fall of snow, according to pictures shared by Chantel Fourie.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.