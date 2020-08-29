Weather 29.8.2020 08:38 pm

Cold front brings snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland

News24 Wire
Cold front brings snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland

Cold front brings snowfall from Sutherland on top of Table Mountain to the Northern Cape. Photo: Screenshoot, Twitter

Spokesperson for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said there was so much excitement about it, adding there was sometimes sleet, but heavier snow was quite rare.

Snow fell on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday, as residents bundled up as a cold front settled over the city and surrounds.

”It was amazing,” said Lorenzo Galant of the flurries on Saturday.

It was too cold and windy for anybody to go up to play in it, but the spokesperson for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said there was so much excitement about it, adding there was sometimes sleet, but heavier snow was quite rare.

The footage captured by the live feeds from the top of the mountain shows an umbrella being buffeted by wind and snow falling at the lookout terrace usually filled with visitors and the occasional dassie.

Sutherland also received a good fall of snow, according to pictures shared by Chantel Fourie.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Covid-19 SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths

Politics READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

General Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition