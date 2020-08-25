Weather 25.8.2020 02:11 pm

Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Thursday afternoon

Molefe Seeletsa
Image: iStock.

Meanwhile, a cold front is set to hit the Western and Northern Cape on Friday.

While the winter season edging closer to its end, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirmed that thunderstorms were expected in some part of the province on Thursday afternoon, 27 August.

SAWS forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu told The Citizen that Gauteng would experience a tiny drop in temperature on the day while the warm weather persists throughout the week.

However, she added that Gauteng would see slightly warmer temperatures from Friday despite the expected thunderstorms the day before.

In contrast, Mahlangu said a weak cold front was set to hit the Southern Western Cape on Tuesday, which will result in rainfall, spreading along the south coast and to the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

A strong cold front is also expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Friday.

