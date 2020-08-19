Strong winds damage more than 100 houses in KZN

Strong winds have damaged 108 houses in an area in Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal which prompted the uMvoti Local Municipality to dispatch its disaster management teams on Tuesday night.

The province’s department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said the houses were damaged by heavy winds in the areas of Mbilwana, Zihlokweni, Manyonyo and Domrey in Wards 1, 2 and 3.

The department said in one incident, one person was injured and has received medical attention.

“Disaster teams are continuing to provide support to the 353 people affected by this incident.”

108 houses were damaged by heavy winds in the areas of Mbilwana, Zihlokweni, Manyonyo and Domrey in Wards 1, 2 and 3 in KZN. Picture: KZN Department of Cogta.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka has urged residents in the northern parts of the province to be cautious following a warning issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) which warned of the possible risk of the spread of veld fires in these areas.

The SAWS warning prompted Hlomuka to place disaster management teams on alert in the likelihood of any incidences taking place.

“We are appealing to our communities to take great caution as veld fires pose a serious risk to human life. This weekend our teams responded to an incident in Nkandla where 20 houses were destroyed by runaway fires. We are therefore appealing to all residents to take the necessary precautions which include not making fires in open areas. We are also appealing to smokers to dispose of cigarette stumps appropriately,” the MEC said.

MEC Hlomuka has also noted the cold weather conditions across large parts of the province and has appealed to residents to remain vigilant in their efforts to keep warm.

“We are appealing to residents that utilise generators and braziers to utilise them in a manner that is safe and poses no risk to human life,” said Hlomuka.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

