Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

A cold front will make landfall in the Cape on Friday, bringing rain, possible flooding and high seas before moving inland. While Gauteng residents will miss the chill over the weekend, the front will see temperatures dropping from Monday onwards.

The SA Weather Service has issued a number of warnings with flooding expected in the Cape Town metro, the south-western parts of the Cape Winelands District and the Theewaterskloof municipality on Saturday morning.

High seas are also expected along much of the Western Cape’s coastline with wave heights of between 6 and 7 meters expected between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Cape Town residents can expect a maximum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius over the weekend and minimum temperatures of 10 and 6 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

With a mild Saturday forecast, Bloemfontein’s temperature will drop on Sunday with a maximum of 15 and a minimum of -3 degrees expected.

The front will reach Gauteng in full force on Tuesday when highs and lows of 6 and 16 degrees are expected. Wednesday’s temperate forecast is 16 and 4, with Thursday’s 17 and 5.

Pretoria can expect 19 and 6 on Tuesday, 19 and 4 on Wednesday and 20 and 5 on Thursday.

