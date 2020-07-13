Weather 13.7.2020 03:25 pm

Carlos Muchave
South Africans share their dramatic weather pics and videos

A general view of a stormy weather on July 09, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that weather forecasters are calling one of the most eventful winter weekends in Southern Africa in many years is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape. The mammoth cold front is expected to bring heavy rains and even snow in high-lying areas. (Photo by Gallo Images)

The cold front is expected to take effect late Monday afternoon.

This past weekend has seen the country go through a cold front which resulted in rainfall and snow in the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape.

On 11 July, the Western Cape experienced heavy disruptive rainfall which caused flooding in some parts of the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape experienced rainfall which stretched to KwaZulu-Natal. The effects of the cold front were felt in the northern region of the country resulting in winds that blew 40km/h.

The interior opened up on Sunday with clouds in the North and Eastern parts of the country. The coastal areas experienced isolated showers due to a cold front making its way from Sunday evening.

The cold front is expected to take effect late Monday afternoon with temperatures ranging from 14°C in the afternoon with 80% rainfall in the Western Cape as well as snowfall in the upper parts of the Western Cape moving into the Northern Cape.

The interior, around Port Elizabeth, is likely to experience veld fires with winds travelling 80km/h.

The Northern Parts of the country will be clear and sunny with windy conditions in Gauteng that reach a maximum of 17°C.

Today Durban started at 10°C in the morning and is now at 23°C.

