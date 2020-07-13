South Africans share their dramatic weather pics and videos

This past weekend has seen the country go through a cold front which resulted in rainfall and snow in the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape.

On 11 July, the Western Cape experienced heavy disruptive rainfall which caused flooding in some parts of the Western Cape.

The Eastern Cape experienced rainfall which stretched to KwaZulu-Natal. The effects of the cold front were felt in the northern region of the country resulting in winds that blew 40km/h.

Storm surges batter Cape Town’s Platinum Mile. #CapeStorm Snow is expected on mountains in Western Cape, Eastern Cape, And Northern Cape due to this storm which made landfall on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/mADfIGbkQv — Aron Hyman (@aron_hyman) July 13, 2020

The interior opened up on Sunday with clouds in the North and Eastern parts of the country. The coastal areas experienced isolated showers due to a cold front making its way from Sunday evening.

The cold front is expected to take effect late Monday afternoon with temperatures ranging from 14°C in the afternoon with 80% rainfall in the Western Cape as well as snowfall in the upper parts of the Western Cape moving into the Northern Cape.

The interior, around Port Elizabeth, is likely to experience veld fires with winds travelling 80km/h.

The Northern Parts of the country will be clear and sunny with windy conditions in Gauteng that reach a maximum of 17°C.

Today Durban started at 10°C in the morning and is now at 23°C.

