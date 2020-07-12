Another ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall on Monday

South Africans should brace themselves as yet another “intense” cold front is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Gale to strong gale force winds, high seas and flooding can be expected,” the South African Weather Service tweeted.

In another warning, the service said the “marine community should take extreme precaution as winds of 80-100km/h are possible”.

Snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday, going into Tuesday.

Snow and flooding have been reported in several parts of the country.

In Gauteng, Johannesburg residents can expect a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees on Monday. By Tuesday this will drop to -2 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pretoria can expect a minimum and maximum temperature of 2 and 18 on Monday and 1 and 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Durban’s temperature will drop to a minimum of 10 degrees on Tuesday, with the maximum forecast at 20.

Cape Town’s wet and windy weather will continue with Monday’s forecast at 9 and 15 degrees and Tuesday’s at 7 and 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.