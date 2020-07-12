Weather 12.7.2020 09:09 am

Another ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall on Monday

Citizen reporter
Another ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall on Monday

A satellite image on 11 July 2020 showing a cold front approaching the Western Cape coastline. Image: SA Weather Service/Twitter

Gale to strong gale force winds, high seas and flooding can be expected, the South African Weather Service has said.

South Africans should brace themselves as yet another “intense” cold front is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Gale to strong gale force winds, high seas and flooding can be expected,” the South African Weather Service tweeted.

In another warning, the service said the “marine community should take extreme precaution as winds of 80-100km/h are possible”.

Snowfall is possible over the western mountains in the Western Cape and southern high ground of the Northern Cape on Monday, going into Tuesday.

Snow and flooding have been reported in several parts of the country.

In Gauteng, Johannesburg residents can expect a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 16 degrees on Monday. By Tuesday this will drop to -2 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pretoria can expect a minimum and maximum temperature of 2 and 18 on Monday and 1 and 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Durban’s temperature will drop to a minimum of 10 degrees on Tuesday, with the maximum forecast at 20.

Cape Town’s wet and windy weather will continue with Monday’s forecast at 9 and 15 degrees and Tuesday’s at 7 and 14.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
From snow to rain: Cold front expected to continue into Monday 11.7.2020
Fun indoor activities to entertain your toddler during the cold front 10.7.2020
Watch out for ‘bitterly cold, wet and windy’ weekend 10.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Struggle stalwart Tom Manthata succumbs to Covid-19

Motoring News AA launches petition to #ExtendtheLicence

Crime Zuma seemed unhappy with Gupta investigation, former DG tells Zondo commission

Motoring News How fast? Faulty speed camera clocks Ford Focus at 703 km/h

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA


today in print

Read Today's edition