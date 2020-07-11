From snow to rain: Cold front expected to continue into Monday

Snow has fallen over mountains in the small town of Greyton in the Western Cape. The rural town has been hard hit with shifting weather conditions which of late have resulted in a storm and snow.

Law enforcement in the area has pleaded for caution to motorists as ice on the roads could result in serious accidents.

More snow is expected in Worchester, Tulbagh, and parts of the Klein karoo.

As the country paddles past a cold weekend, forecasters have predicted intense cold fronts, which will continue possibly into Monday.

The intense cold front is expected to affect the Western Northern Cape severely into the coming week.

The SA Weather Service has warned of bitter cold, wet and windy weather throughout parts of the country over the weekend, with gale-force winds expected.

Snow wonderland in Western Cape. https://t.co/cb1MUgEy1q — Weather Master (@JoelGuy_) July 11, 2020

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 11.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/8IdS4eP9lX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2020

Free State Today 's Weather overview: 11.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/WUaWt7HFBb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2020

North West Today 's Weather overview: 11.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/2gdFpzdprH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2020

Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 11.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/2wtbnnubXl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2020

Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 11.7.2020 pic.twitter.com/izqSeZHBAA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2020

