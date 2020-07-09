WATCH: Trucks blown over as cold front hits SA

Although the SA Weather Service would never describe gale-force winds as “truck flipping,” footage of fierce winds overturning a delivery truck, apparently on the R24 in Western Cape, comes on the heels of a strong wind warning issued today.

The cold front will be accompanied by gale-force winds, heavy rain, snow and high sea conditions across the country with the Western Cape and Northern Cape first to take a temperature drop.

Forecaster, Puseletso Mofokeng, said it was already windy in most parts of the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, but strong winds of between 56km/h and 90km/h were expected on Thursday evening.

Cape of Storms wreaking havoc pic.twitter.com/8xSCYQPBYM — Richard Arends (@rjaloss) July 9, 2020

He said snowfall in the Western Cape mountains was also expected. Heavy rain was expected in several parts of the country from Wednesday onwards.

KZN MEC for (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has placed disaster management teams on alert across the province following a warning from the South African Weather Service. The warning indicates that an intense cold front could hit parts of the province on Thursday going into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/GprqthzR4E — KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) July 8, 2020

