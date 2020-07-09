Weather 9.7.2020 05:03 pm

WATCH: Trucks blown over as cold front hits SA

Gopolang Moloko
A truck is seen flipped by gale force winds.

Heavy rain is expected in several parts of the country as a severe cold front moves across the country.

Although the SA Weather Service would never describe gale-force winds as “truck flipping,” footage of fierce winds overturning a delivery truck, apparently on the R24 in Western Cape, comes on the heels of a strong wind warning issued today.

The cold front will be accompanied by gale-force winds, heavy rain, snow and high sea conditions across the country with the Western Cape and Northern Cape first to take a temperature drop.

Forecaster, Puseletso Mofokeng, said it was already windy in most parts of the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, but strong winds of between 56km/h and 90km/h were expected on Thursday evening.

He said snowfall in the Western Cape mountains was also expected. Heavy rain was expected in several parts of the country from Wednesday onwards.

