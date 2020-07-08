Weather 8.7.2020 10:29 am

Your full weather report: Cold front to hit Gauteng on Saturday

Snow on the Kammanasie mountains in the Little Karoo. Photo: Twitter @SAWeatherService/ Anneke du Preez

The cold front is expected to hit the province starting Saturday.

With the South African Weather Service issuing a warning to the public that an “intense” cold front will make landfall in some parts of the country starting Friday, people in Gauteng will be delighted to hear that snowfall is not expected in the province.

The weather service said on Tuesday that the public and small stock farmers should take note that heavy rain, flooding, gale-force winds and snowfall in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Free State and Lesotho is expected.

Although snow is also not forecast for KwaZulu-Natal, this may be subjected to change in the next coming days according to Snow Report.

Widespread low-level snow for SA, Lesotho and Namibia from Friday. Image: Snow Report

South African Weather Service forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage said maximum midday temperatures are forecast not to rise above 17C on Saturday in parts of Gauteng.

“We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday, although, this depends on where you are. In Pretoria we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 while Johannesburg will be around 15 and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13.

“It is going to be cold starting from the Western Cape and then on Thursday and Friday it moves over into the western interior and central parts of the country.

“We are expecting snow, snow will be over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape.”

7-day weather forecast – Cape Town. Image: South African Weather

7-day weather forecast – Durban. Image: South African Weather

7-day weather forecast – Pretoria. Image: South African Weather

7-day weather forecast – Johannesburg. Image: South African Weather

7-day weather forecast – Port Elizabeth. Image: South African Weather

