Get ready for a cold weekend as widespread snow is forecast

Just as the weather started warming up from the last cold spell, another significant cold front is due to cross the country later this week.

Although no snow is forecast for Johannesburg, maximum midday temperatures are forecast not to rise above 11C on Saturday.

The front is expected to make landfall at the Western Cape on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to parts of that province.

“A significant snowfall looks likely from Thursday night or the early hours of Friday morning for the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and Lesotho. Snow is also possible for the high-ground on the border of the Free State and Mpumalanga,” said snow tracking website, Snow Report.

The chilly temperatures will be around for a while it seems.

“Another potentially significant snowfall is possible from Sunday for much of South Africa and Lesotho. The data also currently suggests that low-level snow is possible in some of these areas.”

