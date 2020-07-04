Weather 4.7.2020 05:56 pm

WC beach goers and smaller vessels at sea warned of higher and lower than normal tides

News24 Wire
Beach. Photo: iStock

NSRI said high seas, combined with a Spring tide and the cold front, are expected to reach the Western Cape on Saturday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has appealed to beach goers and smaller vessels at sea to be cautious because of higher and lower tides, which will peak on Sunday.

In a statement, the NSRI said high seas, combined with a Spring tide and the cold front, are expected to reach the Western Cape on Saturday along the south and south-west coastline and persist into Monday morning.

“The concern is for smaller vessels at sea navigating through the conditions, as well as for beach goers and coastal hikers, who may be caught off-guard by large waves at Spring high tide that could potentially sweep them off the rocks along the shoreline,” NSRI CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson said.

“We are appealing to boaters, paddlers, beach goers, surfers, coastal hikers, anglers and the public to be cautious around the coastline and to follow SA Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts.”

