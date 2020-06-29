In pictures: Oudtshoorn battered by damaging winds

Powerful winds caused havoc in the town of Oudtshoorn on Sunday, uprooting trees and stripping roofs from homes.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

There were reports of trees falling on houses and vehicles.

Gale force winds of up to 85km/h had been forecast in the general area by the South African Weather Service.

Credit: Arrive Alive/TwitterThe strong winds had swept across Cape Town and surrounding areas on Saturday.

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no major incidents were reported this weekend. Some minor damage was reported, in one case with a tree falling on a vehicle.

Many residents scooped water out of their flooded homes and technicians fanned out to fix broken power lines in areas such as Wynberg, Bergvliet, Bonteheuwel and Athlone. These were some of the worst affected areas.

“Prolonged outages should please be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure due to the strong winds and rain,” the City warned.

It could not say for how long the outages would last.

