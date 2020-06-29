Weather 29.6.2020 09:08 am

In pictures: Oudtshoorn battered by damaging winds

Citizen reporter
In pictures: Oudtshoorn battered by damaging winds

Credit: Arrive Alive/Twitter

Winds of up to 85km/h had been predicted in the area by the Weather Service.

Powerful winds caused havoc in the town of Oudtshoorn on Sunday, uprooting trees and stripping roofs from homes.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

There were reports of trees falling on houses and vehicles.

Gale force winds of up to 85km/h had been forecast in the general area by the South African Weather Service.

Credit: Arrive Alive/Twitter

Credit: Arrive Alive/TwitterThe strong winds had swept across Cape Town and surrounding areas on Saturday.

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no major incidents were reported this weekend. Some minor damage was reported, in one case with a tree falling on a vehicle.

Many residents scooped water out of their flooded homes and technicians fanned out to fix broken power lines in areas such as Wynberg, Bergvliet, Bonteheuwel and Athlone. These were some of the worst affected areas.

“Prolonged outages should please be expected due to the sheer volume of faults caused by the damaged power infrastructure due to the strong winds and rain,” the City warned.

It could not say for how long the outages would last.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Tshwane paraffin depot on fire 25.5.2020
‘I have no idea where I got the virus,’ says Oudtshoorn’s first confirmed Covid-19 patient 3.4.2020
IN PICS: Massive hailstorm rips through Ermelo 19.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mbalula condemns Santaco’s decision over full taxi loads

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Gauteng’s surge is here, says Health department

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Covid-19 Worldwide virus infections now top 10 million

Business News Santaco, Mbalula lock horns – taxis ‘will operate at 100% capacity’ from Monday


today in print

Read Today's edition