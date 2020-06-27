Watch: Safety warnings as gale force winds lash the Cape

The Western Cape is being battered by strong winds of up to 85 km/h as another cold front makes landfall.

“The public is advised to stay home due to the strong winds affecting the roads, especially for high-sided vehicles and localised temporary structures,” said the South African Weather Service.

“Heavy rain leading to localized flooding in places over the western mountains, where rainfall amounts between 25 to 35 mm, reaching 50 mm are also expected.”

The front will also bring large waves that are expected to batter coastal shore areas.

“Possible impacts due to high seas include localised damage to coastal infrastructure,” added SAWS in a warning

