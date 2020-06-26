Weather 26.6.2020 04:11 pm

Friday’s dark clouds over Gauteng won’t ruin your weekend

The weather in Gauteng this weekend will be a little cold. It will be partly cloudy in some parts, but most areas will have clear skies and sunshine.

As the winter’s dry season continues across Gauteng no rain is expected over the weekend in the province, but it will be partly cloudy in some parts.

South African Weather Service forecaster Bransby Dulo says it will remain cool in the southern regions of Gauteng, with areas like Meyerton, Heidelberg, Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and surrounds.

“The weather in Gauteng this weekend will be a little cold. It will be partly cloudy in some parts, but most areas will have clear skies,” he told The Citizen.

Pretoria’s weather on Saturday will see a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday the city will have a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

  • Wind direction – West North Westerly
  • Wind speed – 18.52km
  • Humidity – 35%

Meanwhile, Johannesburg on Saturday will have a minimum temperature of 1 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius, while Sunday will see a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius.

  • Wind direction – West North Westerly
  • Wind speed – 18.52km
  • Humidity – 40%

