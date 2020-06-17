Watch: The big freeze…snow falls overnight in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga

Many parts of the highveld woke up to freezing temperatures this morning after yesterday’s chilly temperatures which were some of the coldest daytime temperatures felt in almost a decade.

It last snowed in Gauteng in 2012.

The cold weather is expected to last until the weekend.

It’s been caused by a cut-off low system that has been sitting over the Free State. A cut-off low is a pool of cold air in the upper atmosphere left over from a passing front.

Rain and snow was experienced around Gauteng last night, as well as in other parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service meanwhile is warning of heavy rain that might lead to localised flooding over parts of the uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo districts of northern Kwa-Zulu Natal.

This as the cut-low exits the highveld.

Video sen in by Katy Marais of some snow flurries last night between Rayton en Bronkhorstspruit. Posted by Storm Report SA on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

SNOW!!!Spectacular video sent in by Hantie Gilliland between Vrede en Memel in the Maluti Mountains in the North Eastern Free State. Posted by Storm Report SA on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

