Weather 16.6.2020

Watch: Icy rain predicted for Gauteng as video shows car sliding on frozen road

Citizen reporter
Watch: Icy rain predicted for Gauteng as video shows car sliding on frozen road

Credit: Antionette Du Preez/Storm Report SA

Freezing conditions on the highveld see icy rain making road driving potentially dangerous.

The South African Weather Service has warned of icy rain and small hail in Gauteng, the North-West and the northern Freestate.

The colder than normal conditions have been making the public holiday one to stay at home.

A video posted on social media this morning showed what appeared to be a car sliding in icy conditions in the East Rand area.

Another video showed icy rain falling in Coligny in the North-West early this morning.

The freezing conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.

Video sent in of freezing rain in Coligny North West sent in by Antionette Du Preez.

Posted by Storm Report SA on Monday, 15 June 2020

