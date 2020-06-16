Watch: Icy rain predicted for Gauteng as video shows car sliding on frozen road

The South African Weather Service has warned of icy rain and small hail in Gauteng, the North-West and the northern Freestate.
The colder than normal conditions have been making the public holiday one to stay at home.
A video posted on social media this morning showed what appeared to be a car sliding in icy conditions in the East Rand area.
Another video showed icy rain falling in Coligny in the North-West early this morning.
The freezing conditions are expected to continue throughout the day.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.