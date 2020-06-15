Rainy, cold Youth Day predicted for eastern SA, including Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says rain can be expected for the Tuesday public holiday over Gauteng, the Free State, KZN, the North-West, Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo.

The Weather Service says the cold conditions on the highveld could in fact worsen this week.

“The cold weather that gripped parts of South Africa during the past days, is expected to continue this week over the central and eastern parts, where it will get worse. This will be due to the cloudy conditions with showers of rain at times that are expected from tomorrow,” said forecaster Wayne Venter.

The cause of the unseasonal rainy weather is a cut-off low system that will form over the Free State. This system is a remnant of a larger cold front that passed south of the country this week.

This could bring extreme weather to parts of KZN, where slightly warmer temperatures could increase the chances of heavy rain.

“Furthermore, still as a result of this weather system, heavy rains which can lead to localized flooding are expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal into southern Mozambique on Wednesday night into Thursday,” said Venter.

The system is expected to exit the country by Friday, bringing warmer temperatures in its wake.

