WATCH: Mpumalanga temperatures hit -14°C, leaving resident’s pool frozen

As Mpumalanga residents hunkered down for a cold weekend, record-breaking temperatures were measured across the province with some areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

According to Belfast resident, Lourenza Du Pisanie, her family recorded a minimum of -14°C on Saturday morning, followed by a minimum of -12°C on Sunday.

Residents were abuzz on the Belfast Chatterbox Whatsapp group, where farms in the area reported a minimum of -9°C. Charl Strydom from the Dullstroom Weather Station also shared the following temperatures for the area on Saturday morning at 6.30am. Geluk Belfast: -6.3°C Dullstroom: -6.1°C Kruisfontein: -5.6°C Highlands Organic Farm, Belfast: -5.4°C Tonteldoos: -2.8°C

Secunda resident Lisa van der Merwe shared a video of her frozen swimming pool.

Watch the video below:

This is a combined article from the Ridge Times and Middelburg Observer.

