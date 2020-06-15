Weather 15.6.2020 11:31 am

WATCH: Mpumalanga temperatures hit -14°C, leaving resident’s pool frozen

Kerry Bird and Sjani Campher
13 June 2020, Photo supplied.

According to Belfast resident, her family recorded a minimum of -14°C on Saturday morning.

As Mpumalanga residents hunkered down for a cold weekend, record-breaking temperatures were measured across the province with some areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

According to Belfast resident, Lourenza Du Pisanie, her family recorded a minimum of -14°C on Saturday morning, followed by a minimum of -12°C on Sunday.

Residents were abuzz on the Belfast Chatterbox Whatsapp group, where farms in the area reported a minimum of -9°C.

Picture: supplied

Charl Strydom from the Dullstroom Weather Station also shared the following temperatures for the area on Saturday morning at 6.30am.

Geluk Belfast: -6.3°C

Dullstroom: -6.1°C

Kruisfontein: -5.6°C

Highlands Organic Farm, Belfast: -5.4°C

Tonteldoos: -2.8°C

Secunda resident Lisa van der Merwe shared a video of her frozen swimming pool.

Watch the video below:

This is a combined article from the Ridge Times and Middelburg Observer.

This is a combined article from the Ridge Times and Middelburg Observer.


