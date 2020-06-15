WATCH: Mpumalanga temperatures hit -14°C, leaving resident’s pool frozen

As Mpumalanga residents hunkered down for a cold weekend, record-breaking temperatures were measured across the province with some areas experiencing sub-zero temperatures.
Residents were abuzz on the Belfast Chatterbox Whatsapp group, where farms in the area reported a minimum of -9°C.
Charl Strydom from the Dullstroom Weather Station also shared the following temperatures for the area on Saturday morning at 6.30am.
Geluk Belfast: -6.3°C
Dullstroom: -6.1°C
Kruisfontein: -5.6°C
Highlands Organic Farm, Belfast: -5.4°C
Tonteldoos: -2.8°C
Secunda resident Lisa van der Merwe shared a video of her frozen swimming pool.
