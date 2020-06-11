Weather 11.6.2020 01:04 pm

Cold weather arrives in Gauteng as the Western Cape is battered by snow and rain

Citizen reporter
Snow on the mountains around Cape Town. FN Jansen/SAWS/Twitter

Prepare for a cold weekend as a big cold front arrives on the highveld.

Gauteng and many parts of the highveld are bracing for frost and chilly nights as the cold front that has been battering the south of the country starts to arrive.

Sub-zero night time temperatures have been predicted for many parts of Gauteng, the Freestate and Mpumalanga, particularly on Friday night.

Several residents of informal settlements in Cape Town have been left homeless after heavy showers on Wednesday night.

Affected informal settlements include Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

According to the City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Chantel Alexander, no emergency shelters have been activated.

Trees were uprooted in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West.

“These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department,” said Alexander. Disaster Risk Management also said power outages were experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga.

Alexander added that the electricity department would attend to all reports.

The roads and stormwater department has also been alerted to flooded roads across the city.

(additional reporting News24 Wire)

