Freezing weekend approaches for Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has said there will be very cool temperatures, snowfall, and rainfall expected from Wednesday onwards for parts of the country.

“Severe frost is possible over the Free State, southern North West, and in places over the Northern Cape from Friday until Monday, 15 June. Small stock farmers are advised to take necessary actions ahead of time,” said a statement by the South African Weather Service.

They have forecast cold temperatures to hit parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday and into the Northern Cape.

“Along with the cold to very cold temperatures, snowfalls are expected to start on Wednesday evening over the Cederberg and Hexrivierberg mountains in the Western Cape and over the Roggeveldberg mountains in the southern high ground of the Northern Cape.”

The weather service has strongly advised the public to refrain from travelling to snow sites due to the current Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The cold weather will eventually hit Gauteng, parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga on Friday and persist to Saturday, with temperatures starting to increase from Sunday.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.