IN PICS: Snowfall covers parts of Western Cape mountains

As the cold front arrived in many parts of South Africa, the Western Cape was one of the first provinces to experience the freezing temperatures with parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape reaching a maximum of 12°C on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service issued out an advisory late on Monday of expected snowfall on the mountains of the Western Cape, the high ground of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape.

An advisory was also issued of severe frost expected over the Free State, eastern and southern Northern Cape, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.

The cold front is expected to last until Wednesday, with the Western Cape expected to have good rainfall.

Below are some of the beautiful pictures shared on social media:

More snow photos from the Little Karoo (Swartberg Mountains). Source: Willie loves De Rust. pic.twitter.com/DjtVDUN3AP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

????❄From Jannie Ellis in Klaarstroom area (northern side of the Swartberg mountain in the Western Cape). Thanks Jannie. pic.twitter.com/Cb7Ul8CaI9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

From SnowReportSA. Beautiful snow on the Swartberg Mountains (near Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape). pic.twitter.com/90ojIlwv5N — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

Some snow falling in Sutherland this morning 🙂 https://t.co/O8wHnvR5fk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

????❄Snow in Sutherland (Northern Cape) this morning. https://t.co/UgW8IoLsMQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

Some more snow photos. Koue Bokkeveld. Source: SnowReportSA pic.twitter.com/8aCQCU2Uac — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

Some snow at Sutherland Observatory this morning???? pic.twitter.com/DRvRqd1zd1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 26, 2020

What a peaceful and beautiful video sent in by Helaine du Plessis in Sutherland pic.twitter.com/r2j8ZSEakO — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) May 26, 2020

