IN PICS: Snowfall covers parts of Western Cape mountains

Snow on the Kammanasie mountains in the Little Karoo. Photo: Twitter @SAWeatherService/ Anneke du Preez

The weather service has also advised of severe frost expected over the Free State, eastern and southern Northern Cape, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning. 

As the cold front arrived in many parts of South Africa, the Western Cape was one of the first provinces to experience the freezing temperatures with parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape reaching a maximum of 12°C on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service issued out an advisory late on Monday of expected snowfall on the mountains of the Western Cape, the high ground of the Eastern Cape, Lesotho, and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape.

The cold front is expected to last until Wednesday, with the Western Cape expected to have good rainfall.

Below are some of the beautiful pictures shared on social media:

