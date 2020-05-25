Brace for a cold Tuesday

Brace yourselves for a bitter week from Tuesday as a cold front is expected to spread through several parts of the country, according to the SA Weather Service.

⚠️ Intense cold front expected to spread to the Eastern Cape, Free State, KZN, NW, Gauteng and Mpumalanga Highveld on Tuesday (26 May 2020). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 23, 2020

The weather service predicts some light snowfall in several parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

Your morning satellite image (25 May 2020). Intense cold front makes landfall with good rainfall, cold weather, strong winds and high seas today. Snow can also be expected from this afternoon on the Western Cape and southern NC high ground. pic.twitter.com/xlzDwYD2Ff — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 25, 2020

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be:

Gauteng

Johannesburg 8/21

Pretoria 9/25

Vereeniging 7/21

Bronkhorspruit 5/22

Limpopo

Polokwane 7/21

Phalaborwa 13/22

Thohoyandou 14/27

Bela-Bela 7/28

Mpumalanga

Middelburg 4/19

Emalahleni 6/21

Secunda 6/20

Mbombela 10/22

