Weather 25.5.2020 01:35 pm

Brace for a cold Tuesday

Citizen reporter
Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

The Weather Service has predicted a cold Tuesday ahead with snowfall expected in several parts of the country this week.

Brace yourselves for a bitter week from Tuesday as a cold front is expected to spread through several parts of the country, according to the SA Weather Service.

The weather service predicts some light snowfall in several parts of the Western and Northern Cape on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be:

Gauteng

  • Johannesburg 8/21
  • Pretoria 9/25
  • Vereeniging 7/21
  • Bronkhorspruit 5/22

Limpopo

  • Polokwane 7/21
  • Phalaborwa 13/22
  • Thohoyandou 14/27
  • Bela-Bela 7/28

Mpumalanga

  • Middelburg 4/19
  • Emalahleni 6/21
  • Secunda 6/20
  • Mbombela 10/22

For more weather updates visit weathersa.co.za

